



India's Ordnance Parachute Factory (OPF) in Kanpur has commenced the production of ejection parachutes specifically designed for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft. This development marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing, particularly in the aerospace sector.





The production of these parachutes eliminates the Indian Air Force's reliance on imported systems from Europe and the United States, thereby enhancing national defence capabilities. The new parachutes are engineered to ensure safe ejection for pilots at speeds exceeding 2,205 km/h and altitudes up to 50,000 feet.





The indigenous parachutes are priced at approximately ₹8 lakhs each, which is nearly half the cost of their foreign counterparts.





Despite the lower price, they meet international safety and reliability standards.





The design of the parachutes was developed by engineers at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).





Ordnance Parachute Factory (OPF) is now the first factory in Asia to produce such high-quality pilot parachutes for advanced fighter jets.





Until now, the Indian Air Force relied on parachutes from Europe and the United States to ensure the safe ejection of pilots in emergency situations. However, with the new development, the pilots of Tejas will no longer need to depend on imported systems.





In a notable move towards gender inclusion, OPF has established a dedicated workshop for parachute production that has created employment opportunities for 65 women.





This initiative not only contributes to India's defence capabilities but also aligns with the government's push for greater self-reliance in critical sectors. It is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring pilot safety during emergency situations while reducing dependence on foreign technology.





The successful implementation of this project underscores India's commitment to enhancing its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and fostering innovation within the sector.