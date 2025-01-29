



India has firmly rejected a Canadian report that alleges interference by the Indian government in Canada's elections. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement asserting that it is Canada that has been "consistently interfering in India's internal affairs," which has purportedly contributed to issues such as illegal migration and organized crime.





The Canadian Commission's report identified India as the second-most active country, after China, in engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada. It suggested that India conducts such interference through diplomatic channels and proxies, potentially providing illicit financial support to Canadian politicians to influence elections.





However, the MEA dismissed these claims as baseless and emphasised that the report's insinuations against India are unfounded.





Tensions between India and Canada have escalated recently, particularly following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. India has labeled these allegations as "absurd" and politically motivated, leading to a significant deterioration in diplomatic relations between the two nations.





ANI







