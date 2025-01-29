



Odisha based start-up IG Drones has been awarded a significant contract by the Indian Army to supply indigenously developed VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and FPV (First-Person View) drones. This move is part of India's strategy to enhance national security and reduce reliance on foreign components in defence systems, especially following recent security incidents along international borders.





The contract aligns with the Indian government's initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. IG Drones' platforms are specifically designed for high-altitude terrains and urban warfare, addressing the unique operational challenges faced by the Army.





The VTOL drones offer flexibility for operations in rugged terrains without conventional runways, while FPV drones provide real-time reconnaissance capabilities. These features are expected to enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance, and border security efforts.





The Indian drone market is projected to grow significantly, with expectations of reaching $13 billion by 2030. IG Drones aims to contribute to this growth while aspiring to elevate India's drone ecosystem globally with innovations like 5G-enabled solutions.





Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, CEO of IG Drones, expressed confidence in their ability to deliver secure drone systems, while Major General RC Padhi highlighted the importance of these drones in bolstering operational capabilities amid evolving security challenges.





The number of drone startups in Idnia has more than doubled in the past three years to 398, surpassing China's 298. Initiatives by the govt such as Drone Shakti scheme have catalysed the sector's growth.

"IG Drones' commitment to excluding Chinese components from their platforms addresses critical national security concerns while demonstrating India's growing capabilities in advanced defence technology manufacturing," the company said in a statement.

It stated that the strategic partnership marks a new chapter in India's defence modernisation efforts, emphasising the crucial role of indigenous technology in maintaining national security.





TOI







