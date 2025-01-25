Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the historical support India provided during Indonesia's struggle for independence during his visit to India for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. He stated, "India was among the first to support our independence," emphasizing the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations.





Prabowo noted that the Indonesian Embassy in India is located on land donated by the Indian government before Indonesia gained recognition from many other countries. He expressed honor in being the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day, recalling that Indonesia's first President, Sukarno, was the inaugural Chief Guest at India's first Republic Day parade.





He further acknowledged India's contributions, including financial and medical aid, which were crucial during Indonesia's independence struggle. Prabowo remarked on the significance of an Indonesian military contingent participating in a military parade outside of Indonesia for the first time, reinforcing the deep ties between the two countries.





ANI







