



India has officially welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, which includes provisions for a hostage release. The deal, announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, is set to take effect on January 19, 2025, and will last for 42 days. This truce follows over 460 days of intense conflict that has severely impacted Gaza and resulted in significant casualties on both sides.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India expressed hope that the ceasefire would facilitate a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. In their statement, they reiterated calls for the release of all hostages and emphasized the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing crisis.





The ceasefire agreement, which includes a phased release of hostages and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, represents a critical step towards alleviating the humanitarian situation in the region. Reports indicate that this initial phase will involve the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a significant number of Palestinian prisoners.





India's response reflects its complex diplomatic position; while it initially supported Israel following Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023, it has since adopted a more balanced approach due to concerns from Arab nations and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.





ANI







