



Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam emphasized the strong partnership between India and Singapore during his state visit to India, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. He described the relationship as a "natural partnership" where both countries find common ground to cooperate in various areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, and defense.





During a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shanmugaratnam reflected on the historical ties, noting that India was among the first countries to recognize Singapore's independence in 1965. He highlighted Singapore's role as the largest investor in India and mentioned ongoing initiatives in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and sustainability. The two nations are also exploring the establishment of a data corridor between GIFT City and Singapore to enhance financial data exchange securely.





The visit aims to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that was upgraded during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024. Discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in sectors such as industrial automation, vaccine manufacturing, and renewable energy, particularly in India's eastern states like Odisha. Shanmugaratnam expressed optimism for future collaborations, stating that both leaders "see eye to eye" on various issues.





ANI







