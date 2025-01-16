



On January 16, 2025, Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, laid a wreath at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.





This visit was part of President Tharman's official trip to India, where he paid tribute to Gandhi, acknowledging that his ideals and teachings continue to inspire many around the world.





The ceremony was marked by a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan prior to the wreath-laying event, emphasizing the significance of this visit in strengthening ties between Singapore and India.





