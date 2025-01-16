



On January 15, 2025, the Indian and Argentine armies successfully summited Mt. Aconcagua, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral defense relations. This joint expedition was part of a larger initiative that began on January 3 and is set to conclude on January 20, 2025. The collaboration involved an eight-member Indian team led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj and aimed to enhance military ties through shared experiences in high-altitude operations.





The expedition not only underscores the growing partnership between India and Argentina but also serves as a platform for mutual trust and camaraderie among soldiers from both nations. Such collaborations are expected to improve operational capabilities and establish frameworks for future joint military exercises and dialogues.





This achievement coincides with the celebrations of Army Day in India, which honours the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The successful ascent of Aconcagua symbolizes a new chapter in defence cooperation between the two countries, reflecting India's expanding influence in global defence matters, particularly in South America.





