



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit India as the Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. This visit will take place from January 25-26, marking Prabowo's first official trip to India since assuming the presidency in October 2024.





The visit is significant as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. The two nations share a long-standing relationship characterized by "warm and friendly ties" and are recognized as Comprehensive Strategic Partners. Indonesia plays a crucial role in India's Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific region.





During his state visit, President Prabowo is expected to engage in discussions with Indian leaders to review bilateral ties comprehensively and address regional and global issues of mutual interest. This includes cooperation across various sectors such as economic, cultural, and strategic areas.





Prabowo's visit is also notable because there were initial plans for him to travel to Pakistan after India; however, this itinerary was altered following concerns raised by New Delhi, reflecting India's strategic interests in maintaining its diplomatic stance in the region.





The visit follows a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo at the G20 Summit, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.





ANI







