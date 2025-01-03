



In a meeting led by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, India declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ in the defence sector.





In the era of risks integrated with technology, the Defence Ministry said that ‘reforms’ of 2025 will “focus on new domains such as cyber and space, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonics and robotics, associated tactics, techniques and procedures required to win future wars”.





The meeting planned to position India as a credible exporter of defence products, fostering R&D and partnerships between Indian industries and foreign original equipment manufacturers for knowledge sharing and resource integration.





The reform aimed to implement integrated theatre commands, the brainchild of the late chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, for enhancing synergy among the three services and transforming the military into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force.





The Defence Ministry also ensured the welfare of veterans while leveraging their expertise.





Technology transfer and knowledge sharing between the defence sector and civil industries were aimed in the meeting to promote public-private partnerships by improving ease of doing business.





