



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has condemned the recent "outrageous attack" in New Orleans, which resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized the necessity for global unity in combating terrorism, expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing for the swift recovery of those injured.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also denounced the attack, labeling it a "cowardly terrorist attack," and extended his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Messages of sympathy have poured in from various global leaders, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, all stressing the importance of a united front against terrorism.





The FBI has classified the New Orleans incident as an act of terrorism, revealing that the assailant was found with an ISIS flag and explosive devices in his vehicle. The attack occurred during New Year's celebrations when a car rammed into a crowd. Following this incident, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that law enforcement is investigating potential connections between this attack and a separate explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas.





ANI







