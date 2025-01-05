



The Indian Army is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations, as demonstrated in recent combat drills and exercises. This move is part of a broader modernization strategy aimed at enhancing the Army's combat capabilities through advanced technologies.





One of the most significant showcases of this integration was the Exercise Swavlamban Shakti, held in October 2024. This large-scale manoeuvre exercise tested various new technologies from the domestic defence industry, focusing on how these innovations can shape future military tactics and operations.





The exercise featured:





Swarm and Kamikaze Drones: Used for precision strikes and reconnaissance.





Logistics Drones: Designed for rapid troop resupply in contested areas.





Robotic Mules And All-Terrain Vehicles: These ground-based unmanned systems were employed for scouting, logistics, and casualty evacuation.





Advanced Communication Systems: Including software-defined radios and laser-based communication systems to ensure secure, real-time communication on the battlefield.





Over 40 industry partners contributed technologies that were tested under realistic conditions, aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in defence capabilities.





AI-Driven Capabilities





The Indian Army is exploring several AI applications to enhance its operational effectiveness:





Situational Awareness: AI systems analyse data from drones, satellites, and ground sensors to provide real-time insights into enemy movements and strategies.





Target Acquisition: Innovations like the AI-based Scope for Target Acquisition and Engagement (ASTRAE) assist in accurately identifying and engaging targets in dynamic environments.





Logistics Optimization: AI is used for predictive maintenance of equipment and efficient supply chain management, ensuring timely delivery of resources in combat zones.





Training Enhancements: AI-driven virtual reality simulations offer soldiers realistic training scenarios, adapting to their responses for personalized experiences.





It serves as a critical asset in the Army’s operational strategy under the Integrated Battle Group (IBG) framework, enhancing rapid deployment and tactical efficiency.





General Manoj Pande, the former Army Chief, emphasised that these advancements are crucial for improving mobility, protection, and overall operational readiness. The Army is committed to developing an AI roadmap that will guide its technological advancements over the next 20 to 25 years.





Looking ahead to 2025, which has been declared the "Year of Reforms" by the Indian Ministry of Defence, there is a strong emphasis on integrating emerging technologies such as AI into military operations. The reforms aim to enhance jointness among the armed forces and streamline acquisition procedures for new technologies. This strategic focus will not only improve combat readiness but also ensure that India remains competitive in a rapidly evolving global defence landscape.





The Indian Army's recent exercises and ongoing projects illustrate a robust commitment to leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to redefine its combat capabilities, ensuring preparedness for future conflicts.





This technological leap, combined with AI-enabled decision-making tools and swarm drone capabilities, underscores the Indian Army’s dedication to precision and adaptability, making it a formidable force in modern warfare.





