



The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI is set to undergo significant upgrades, particularly with the introduction of an indigenous electronic warfare (EW) suite named Yodha and Anidra. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for this upgrade, which is part of a broader initiative to enhance the aircraft's operational capabilities and survivability.





Overview of The EW Suite: Yodha and Anidra





Yodha





This component of the EW suite is focused on enhancing self-protection capabilities. It will include external airborne self-protection jammer pods designed to counter enemy radar systems effectively.





The Yodha EW Suite is an indigenous electronic warfare system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India, specifically designed for integration with the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft. This suite is part of a broader effort to enhance the electronic warfare capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Yodha EW Suite is designed to conduct electronic surveillance, jamming, and countermeasure operations. It enhances the aircraft's ability to operate in contested environments by disrupting enemy radar and communication systems.

Alongside Yodha, the Anidra EW Suite complements its functionalities, providing a comprehensive electronic warfare solution for the Sukhoi-30MKI fleet. Both systems are part of a modernization effort aimed at improving the operational effectiveness of these aircraft in various combat scenarios.

As of January 2025, Yodha is reported to be in the final stages of user evaluation or development trials. This indicates that it is nearing operational readiness and will soon be deployed within the IAF.

Anidra





This aspect will involve next-generation radar warning receivers, which will significantly improve situational awareness and threat detection during missions. The Anidra EW Suite refers to an advanced electronic warfare system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. This suite is designed for integration with the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft, enhancing its operational capabilities in electronic warfare.





The Anidra EW Suite is specifically tailored for the Sukhoi-30MKI, a multi-role fighter aircraft used by the Indian Air Force. It works alongside another EW suite named Yodha.





This suite is part of a broader initiative that includes systems like Software Defined Radio (SDR), Electro-Optical Fire Control systems, and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) water purification systems. These enhancements aim to improve the aircraft's effectiveness in various combat scenarios.





As of early January 2025, the Anidra EW Suite is reported to be in the final stages of user evaluation or development trials, indicating that it is nearing operational readiness.





The integration of these systems aims to protect the Su-30MKI from enemy radar and weapon systems while executing missions against targets shielded by air defence systems.





Development And Implementation





The development of the indigenous EW suite is being spearheaded by the Centre for Airborne Systems and Displays (CASDIC), which has completed a feasibility study for integrating these systems into the Su-30MKI. The project is expected to take approximately 32 months for design and development, with flight testing activities planned to commence shortly thereafter.





The IAF currently operates around 259 Su-30MKI aircraft, most of which were produced under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These aircraft will be upgraded to maintain their combat readiness for another 30 years, incorporating advanced technologies such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars alongside the new EW suite.





The upgrades are crucial for maintaining the IAF's competitive edge in aerial combat and ensuring effective operations in contested environments. The indigenous nature of the Yodha and Anidra systems reflects India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology, aligning with the country's broader "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative aimed at enhancing domestic production capabilities.





The integration of the Yodha and Anidra EW systems into the Su-30MKI represents a significant advancement in India's aerial warfare capabilities, enhancing both survivability and mission effectiveness against advanced threats.





Agencies







