



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the urgent need for India to strengthen its offensive and defensive capabilities in light of the current global turmoil and complex geopolitical landscape. Speaking at an event commemorating the "Year of Naval Civilians," he highlighted the necessity for comprehensive planning, resourcing, and budgeting to enhance India's security posture amidst ongoing conflicts worldwide.





Singh pointed out that the last decade has been particularly volatile, marked by various conflicts across different regions. He called for a consultative approach, urging inputs from all stakeholders to effectively address future challenges.





He stressed that the Indian Armed Forces must be equipped and prepared for evolving threats, asserting that both military personnel and civilian workforce play crucial roles in this endeavour.





In addition, Singh reiterated the importance of maritime security for India's economic prosperity, noting that safeguarding territorial waters and ensuring freedom of navigation are paramount.





He mentioned the recent commissioning of three warships—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—as symbols of India's growing naval capabilities. He also acknowledged the shifting dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where major naval powers have reduced their presence, thereby increasing potential threats that India must counteract.





Agencies







