



EAM S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the significant impact of the Indian diaspora on global society during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. He described the diaspora as having left an indelible mark across various fields through their talent, creativity, and perseverance. Jaishankar noted that the contributions of Indian-origin individuals extend beyond economic factors, showcasing their roles in innovation, culture, and global diplomacy





The Indian diaspora has been a substantial source of remittances, with India receiving $129.1 billion in 2024 alone, which constitutes 14.3% of global remittances. This financial support is crucial for families in India and contributes significantly to the national economy.





Members of the diaspora promote Indian culture globally, enhancing India's soft power through festivals, cuisine, and traditions. Initiatives such as recognizing Diwali as a holiday in various states across the US exemplify this cultural integration.





Jaishankar pointed out that many Indian-origin individuals hold prominent positions in global governance and business sectors, thereby shaping international discourse favourably towards India. Their advocacy and leadership are vital for strengthening India's global presence.





The minister urged diaspora members to actively promote India as a tourism destination, highlighting the potential for tourism to drive job creation and inclusive growth. He underscored the importance of trade, technology, and tourism as pillars for economic development.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a recognition of the Indian diaspora not only as a vital economic force but also as cultural and diplomatic bridges that enhance India's stature on the world stage.





ANI







