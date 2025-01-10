



The 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran is currently underway in Saljhandi, Nepal, running from December 31, 2024, to January 13, 2025. This annual exercise is a testament to the strong military cooperation between India and Nepal, focusing primarily on counterterrorism and operations in challenging terrains.





Key Features of Surya Kiran-18





Training Focus: The exercise emphasizes urban warfare and jungle survival skills. Participants engage in rigorous training that includes:





Combat First Aid

Ambush Tactics

Heliborne Operations

Close-Quarter Combat and Room-Clearing Techniques





The primary aim is to enhance interoperability between the two armies, allowing them to share best practices and sharpen their operational skills in counterterrorism and disaster relief operations. The exercise also incorporates real-world tactical simulations to prepare troops for modern battlefield scenarios.





Approximately 700 defence personnel from both nations are involved in this exercise, reinforcing the commitment to peace and military excellence. Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung of the Nepal Army highlighted the importance of mutual experience sharing and enhancing interoperability during the opening ceremony.





Beyond military drills, the exercise includes team sports and yoga sessions aimed at fostering resilience, mental focus, and camaraderie among troops.





Surya Kiran serves not only as a platform for military training but also symbolizes the enduring friendship and collaboration between India and Nepal, showcasing their commitment to mutual security objectives.





ANI







