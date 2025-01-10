



India has dispatched humanitarian assistance to Cuba in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Rafael, which struck the country in November 2024.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that a consignment containing essential medicines, including antibiotics and painkillers, was sent to support recovery efforts in the affected regions.





Hurricane Rafael significantly impacted western Cuba, particularly in provinces such as Artemisa and Mayabeque, leaving approximately 800,000 people affected and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and health facilities.





The Indian government’s aid underscores its commitment to international solidarity and reinforces its reputation as a key player in global humanitarian efforts.





ANI







