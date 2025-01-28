



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly planning a visit to the United States next week to meet with President Donald Trump. This potential trip, which may occur as early as next weekend, could mark Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet Trump at the White House following his recent inauguration.





Despite these plans, Netanyahu's office has stated that no official invitation has been received from the White House. His spokesman, Omer Dostri, emphasized that discussions are still in preliminary stages. Additionally, an Israeli official indicated that while a visit is expected in February, specific dates have yet to be confirmed.





The context of this meeting is significant, as it coincides with ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump's special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to visit Israel this week for discussions related to these matters.





ANI







