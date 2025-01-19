Indigenous Silver Nanowire Conductive Ink Tech Transferred To Start-Ups
Indigenous technology for manufacturing silver nanowire-based conductive ink has recently been transferred to two start-ups, Chematico Technologies Private Limited and Vasanthbala Functional Materials Pvt Ltd, during an event at NIT Warangal on January 11, 2025. This initiative aims to bolster self-reliance in India's electronics sector and reduce dependency on imports of conductive inks, which currently amount to approximately $1.57 million annually.
Key Details of The Technology Transfer
Start-Ups Involved:
Chematico Technologies Private Limited (incubated at IIT-Ropar)
Vasanthbala Functional Materials Pvt Ltd (incubated at NIT Warangal)
Applications of the Technology:
Flexible Electronics: Used in foldable devices and touchscreen displays.
Wearable Devices: Enhancements in smart textiles and health monitoring systems.
Solar Panels And Sensors: Integration into renewable energy technologies and various sensor applications.
RFID Tags: Utilisation in tracking and identification systems.
The global market for silver nanowire-based conductive ink and adhesive is projected to surpass $16.87 billion by 2032, driven by rising demand in sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, solar photovoltaics, and RFID technology. Currently, India imports conductive ink worth approximately $1.57 million annually, with major exporters including the USA, China, the Netherlands, the UK, and Taiwan.
Potential Applications of Silver Nanowire-Based Conductive Ink Technology
Silver nanowire-based conductive ink technology has a wide array of potential applications across various fields due to its unique properties such as high conductivity, transparency, and flexibility. Here are some of the key areas where this technology is being utilized or has the potential to be applied:
Flexible Electronics: Touchscreen Displays: Silver nanowires are increasingly used in touchscreen technology as they provide excellent conductivity while maintaining optical transparency, making them a viable alternative to traditional materials like indium tin oxide (ITO).
Wearable Devices and Sensors: The flexibility and lightweight nature of silver nanowire inks make them suitable for wearable technology, enabling the development of smart textiles and health monitoring devices.
Solar Energy: Solar Cells: Silver nanowires serve as conductive layers in thin-film solar cells, enhancing their efficiency by improving electron transport. They are particularly advantageous for perovskite solar cells due to their flexibility and superior conductivity compared to conventional materials.
Biomedical Applications: Electronic Tattoos: The ability to print conductive traces directly onto biological tissues opens new avenues for electronic tattoos and medical devices. Silver nanowire inks can be used to create flexible, biocompatible electronic circuits that maintain performance under bending stresses.
Medical Sensors: Their application in biosensors allows for real-time monitoring of physiological parameters due to their high conductivity and compatibility with biological materials.
Printed Electronics: Direct Printing Techniques: Silver nanowire inks can be employed in various printing methods (e.g., roll-to-roll, inkjet) to create printed circuits and electronic components efficiently. This capability facilitates the mass production of flexible electronics.
Smart Fabrics: Incorporating silver nanowires into textiles can lead to the development of smart fabrics that can conduct electricity, enabling functionalities such as heating or sensing.
Consumer Electronics: LEDs and Displays: High-intensity LEDs and transparent displays benefit from silver nanowire conductive inks due to their excellent light transmittance and electrical properties.
Conductive Adhesives: These inks can also be formulated into conductive adhesives, which are essential in assembling electronic components without compromising conductivity.
Environmental Applications: EMI Shielding: Silver nanowires can be used in electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, protecting sensitive electronics from external electromagnetic fields while maintaining transparency.
Antimicrobial Coatings: Due to silver's inherent antibacterial properties, silver nanowires can be integrated into coatings for medical devices and surfaces to prevent microbial growth.
Significance
The event was attended by notable figures including Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS, who emphasised the transformative potential of this technology in enhancing India's semiconductor ecosystem. He advocated for large-scale manufacturing capabilities within the country to support the growing demand for advanced electronic materials.
This technology transfer represents a significant step towards fostering innovation and reducing reliance on foreign imports, aligning with India's broader goals of technological self-sufficiency.
