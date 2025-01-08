



India and Maldives Reaffirm Defence Ties: On January 8, 2025, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon held talks in New Delhi to strengthen military cooperation, emphasizing a commitment to a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership. This meeting marks a significant step in rebuilding ties after a period of strain following the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives eight months ago.





During the discussions, both ministers reviewed various aspects of defence cooperation, including training, joint exercises, and the supply of defence equipment to enhance the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Force. Singh reiterated India's readiness to support the Maldives in its defence preparedness, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).





The bilateral relations had deteriorated after President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, took office in November 2023 and requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. However, recent diplomatic engagements signal a thaw in relations, with both sides expressing a desire to move forward collaboratively.





Maumoon's visit includes meetings with senior officials and is expected to enhance bilateral engagement further. His presence in India follows recent discussions between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, indicating ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize and strengthen ties between the two nations.





