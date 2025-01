Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has expressed a strong interest in acquiring BrahMos missiles, a supersonic cruise missile developed through an Indo-Russian joint venture. This potential acquisition aligns with Indonesia's strategic military enhancements and reflects the country's growing defence cooperation with India.





Prabowo Subianto aims to import BrahMos missiles, making Indonesia potentially the third Southeast Asian nation to do so, following the Philippines and Vietnam. His administration's focus on strengthening military capabilities is evident, despite budget constraints that may delay immediate purchases.





During his tenure as defence minister in 2020, Prabowo discussed BrahMos with Indian officials but could not finalize a deal due to financial limitations. Recent discussions have reignited interest in this advanced missile system.





The acquisition of BrahMos missiles is part of Indonesia's broader strategy to enhance its military capabilities amid rising regional tensions. The country has significantly increased its defence spending in recent years, indicating a commitment to modernizing its armed forces.





Despite the interest, there are concerns regarding potential U.S. sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which could affect Indonesia if it proceeds with purchasing these missiles due to their Russian components.





Prabowo is also looking to enhance defence ties with India beyond missile procurement, including seeking support for maintaining Indonesia's Sukhoi fighter jets. His administration is keen on emulating successful Indian social programs as part of broader bilateral cooperation initiatives.





Prabowo's upcoming visit to India for Republic Day 2025 is expected to further solidify these defence partnerships and potentially move closer to finalizing the BrahMos deal.





