



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to play a pivotal role in the country's defence reforms as part of a comprehensive roadmap leading up to 2025. This initiative, declared as the "Year of Defence Reforms," aims to enhance military capabilities through technological advancements and strategic collaborations.





Key Objectives of the 2025 Roadmap





Focus On Critical Projects





The DRDO has been tasked with identifying two to three critical projects per laboratory, with a goal of completing 100 such projects by 2025. This initiative is designed to ensure that the organization remains at the forefront of technological innovation in defence.





Integration And Collaboration





One of the primary goals is to establish integrated theatre commands that enhance coordination among the three branches of the armed forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force. This integration is expected to bolster operational synergy and improve response times during conflicts.





The DRDO is encouraged to deepen its collaboration with the private sector and start-ups, facilitating technology transfers and encouraging innovation. This includes providing access to its patents and technologies, which will foster a more inclusive defence ecosystem.





Streamlining Defence Acquisition





The reforms aim to simplify and expedite defence acquisition procedures, making them more time-sensitive. This will help eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies and optimize resource utilization, thereby accelerating project timelines.





Technological Innovations And Testing





Increased Testing Capacity





In recent years, the DRDO has significantly ramped up its testing capabilities, conducting over 18,000 tests for private industries and defence public sector units (DPSUs) in the past three years. Notably, more than 5,000 tests were conducted in 2024 alone.





Focus On Indigenous Development





The emphasis on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence has led to increased indigenous development of military technologies. The government aims to reduce dependency on foreign imports by promoting local manufacturing and innovation within India’s defence sector.





Future Prospects





The roadmap for 2025 not only focuses on immediate technological advancements but also lays the groundwork for long-term strategic capabilities. By fostering an environment that encourages collaboration between various stakeholders—including academia, industry, and government—the DRDO is positioned to lead a transformative change in India's defence landscape.





This comprehensive approach reflects India's commitment to enhancing its military readiness in an increasingly complex global security environment, ensuring that it can effectively address contemporary challenges while preparing for future threats.





