



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is currently on a state visit to India, where he is participating as the chief guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. This marks his first official visit to India since assuming the presidency in October 2024.





President Subianto arrived in New Delhi on January 23, 2025. He was welcomed at the airport by Indian officials, including the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. A ceremonial reception is scheduled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 25, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.





On January 25, President Subianto met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including defence, trade, healthcare, and digital technologies. An agreement was signed to bolster defence manufacturing and supply chain collaboration between the two nations.





The visit is historically significant as it continues a tradition of strong ties between Indonesia and India. Notably, Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India's inaugural Republic Day in 1950. This year’s Republic Day will feature a contingent from Indonesia, marking the first time an Indonesian military group participates in such an event abroad.





The bilateral discussions are expected to emphasize critical issues such as food security, energy security, and maritime security. Both nations aim to strengthen their strategic partnership within the framework of India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.





