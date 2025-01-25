



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 25, 2025, as part of the latter's visit to India for the Republic Day celebrations. This meeting marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Indonesia, which have been historically close partners.





During their discussions, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged, focusing on various sectors including defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure. PM Modi emphasized the importance of Indonesia as a key partner in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions, highlighting that both nations are committed to maintaining peace and security based on international law.





President Subianto expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received and noted the historical significance of Indonesia being the first chief guest at India's inaugural Republic Day parade. He reiterated Indonesia's commitment to enhancing cooperation with India across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, while also acknowledging India's support during Indonesia's independence struggle.





Key highlights from the meeting included:





Defence Collaboration: Both leaders agreed to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chains.





Maritime Security: An agreement was signed to enhance cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building.





Economic Ties: Bilateral trade has grown significantly, exceeding USD 30 billion last year, with plans to diversify trade relations further.





Cultural Ties: PM Modi announced that 2025 would be celebrated as the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, aimed at promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries.





The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership and address regional challenges collaboratively.





ANI







