



Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, recently emphasized Ethiopia's potential to emerge as a significant player in Africa. He noted that the country possesses a large population and extensive landmass, which are crucial factors contributing to its growth prospects.





Rai highlighted ongoing reforms within Ethiopia as pivotal for this development, suggesting that these changes will enhance the nation’s influence on the continent.





The ambassador's remarks align with Ethiopia's broader economic strategies, including infrastructure improvements and energy exports, aimed at fostering trade and investment.





These initiatives are expected to bolster Ethiopia's position not only regionally but also within the larger African context.





ANI







