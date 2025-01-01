



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has an ambitious schedule for the first half of 2025, planning six significant launches that include the Vyommitra humanoid robot and the NISAR satellite, a collaboration with NASA. Here’s a detailed overview of these upcoming missions:





Upcoming Launches





NVS-02 Satellite





Launch Date: January 2025





Details: This will be launched using the GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) and marks ISRO's 100th mission. The NVS-02 is part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, enhancing India's navigation capabilities.





Vyommitra Mission





Launch Date: February 2025





Details: Vyommitra is a female humanoid robot designed to simulate human functions in space. This mission serves as a precursor to the Gaganyaan manned mission, testing systems and technologies necessary for human spaceflight.





NISAR ISRO-NASA Partnership Satellite





Launch Date: March 2025





Details: The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is touted to be one of the most expensive Earth observation satellites, costing approximately ₹12,505 crore. It will provide high-resolution imaging of Earth's land and ice every 12 days, significantly contributing to climate monitoring and disaster management.





LVM3-M5 Mission





Launch Date: Early 2025





Details: This mission will cater to an international customer, showcasing ISRO's growing commercial capabilities in satellite launches.





Additional Missions



Other launches in the first half include a technology demonstration satellite using high-thrust electric propulsion and another commercial mission for direct mobile communication services in collaboration with a U.S. entity.





These launches are pivotal not only for advancing India’s space capabilities but also for enhancing its position in global space exploration. The Vyommitra mission is particularly crucial as it lays the groundwork for human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan program, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space by late 2025 or early 2026, depending on the success of these unmanned missions.





Moreover, with the NISAR satellite, ISRO is reinforcing its collaboration with NASA, reflecting India's increasing role in international space research and technology development. The successful execution of these missions will demonstrate India's technological prowess and commitment to becoming a leading player in the global space economy.





