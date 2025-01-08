



V Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, effective January 14, 2025. He will succeed S Somanath, who has led ISRO since January 2022.





V Narayanan steps into the role previously held by S Somanath, who left a legacy with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Narayanan must maintain this momentum and ensure ISRO continues to be a leader in space exploration.





Narayanan, currently serving as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), brings nearly four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion to his new role, having played a key role in developing critical technologies such as the CE20 Cryogenic Engine for the GSLV MK-III rocket.





Major Challenges Ahead





As Narayanan prepares to take charge, he faces significant challenges, particularly regarding the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious human spaceflight program. This mission aims to demonstrate India's capability to send astronauts into space and bring them back safely.





The Gaganyaan project has encountered hurdles, including the need to develop an Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) domestically after failing to procure it from other countries.





The Gaganyaan mission is expected to launch its first unmanned flight in December 2025, which will test critical systems before sending a crew into space. Four astronauts have already been selected for training, but the initial missions will be unmanned to ensure system reliability.





Narayanan has expressed optimism about ISRO's capabilities and talent pool, stating that there is a clear roadmap for advancing India's space ambitions. His leadership will be crucial in navigating the complexities of human spaceflight and enhancing India's position in global space exploration. The upcoming years are pivotal as ISRO aims to achieve significant milestones, including the successful execution of the Gaganyaan mission and continued advancements in satellite technology and launch capabilities.





WION







