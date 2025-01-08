



V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, set to succeed S. Somanath on January 14, 2025. His appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which stated that he will serve in these roles for a period of two years or until further notice.





V. Narayanan is a distinguished scientist with nearly 40 years of experience in India's space program. He joined ISRO in 1984 and has held various significant positions throughout his career, currently serving as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Kerala. His expertise lies primarily in rocket and spacecraft propulsion, where he has played a crucial role in developing several key propulsion systems for ISRO's launch vehicles.





What Are V Narayanan's Key Achievements In His Career So Far





1. Development of Propulsion Systems:





Narayanan played a pivotal role in the development of the Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) for the GSLV MK-II and led the development of the C25 cryogenic stage for GSLV MK-III, which is critical for launching heavier payloads into space.





Under his leadership as Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the centre successfully delivered 183 Liquid Propulsion Systems and control power plants for various ISRO missions, including significant contributions to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and Aditya-L1 missions.





2. Leadership In Human Spaceflight:





He heads the Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) for Gaganyaan, India's ambitious human spaceflight program, overseeing the certification processes necessary for ensuring astronaut safety during missions.





3. Innovative Research and Development:





Narayanan has guided teams working on next-generation propulsion systems, including semi-cryogenic stages, LOX-methane engines, and electric propulsion thrusters, thereby enhancing ISRO's capabilities in advanced space technologies.





4. Innovative Projects:





His contributions extend to overseeing the development of control systems for launch vehicles and health-monitoring technologies for space systems.





4. Awards And Recognition:





He has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Gold Medal from the Astronautical Society of India for his contributions to rocket technologies and a Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kharagpur, where he completed his MTech and Ph.D. in cryogenic and aerospace engineering.





5. Contributions to Key Projects:





Narayanan has been involved in significant ISRO projects such as the Aditya Spacecraft, aimed at studying the Sun, and various missions under the GSLV program, which have established India as a key player in global space exploration.





6. Policy Development:





He contributed to ISRO's propulsion roadmap for 2017–2037 and served on various national expert committees, influencing policy directions for India's space exploration initiatives.





Narayanan's leadership is anticipated to enhance India's capabilities in space exploration, especially following recent successes like the lunar rover mission. His vision includes a clear roadmap for advancing ISRO's objectives and leveraging India's talent pool to push boundaries in space research.





