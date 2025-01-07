



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in space biology with the successful germination of cowpea seedlings aboard the PSLV-C60's POEM-4 platform. On January 6, 2025, ISRO announced that the cowpea sprouts had unveiled their first leaves just four days after launch, marking an important step in understanding plant growth in microgravity conditions.





The cowpea seeds were part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). This initiative aims to explore how plants grow in space, specifically under microgravity conditions.





The PSLV-C60 mission, which took place on December 30, 2024, also deployed two SpaDeX satellites into orbit. The POEM-4 platform orbits at an altitude of 350 km and is designed to facilitate various scientific experiments.





The experiment involved eight cowpea seeds grown in a controlled environment equipped with advanced monitoring systems. These systems tracked essential parameters such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, humidity, temperature, and soil moisture, enabling the successful germination and growth of the seedlings up to the two-leaf stage.





This experiment not only contributes to scientific knowledge but also supports future human space missions, such as India's Gaganyaan project and the planned Bharatiya Antariksha Station. ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath highlighted that understanding plant growth in space is crucial for developing life support systems for long-duration missions.





In summary, the sprouting of cowpea leaves in space represents a ground breaking advancement in space research and holds promise for future agricultural practices beyond Earth.





