



Ashish Jain, the Managing Director of Kundan Spaces, attended a private reception in Washington D.C. on January 19, 2025, alongside other prominent Indian business leaders. This event was held in anticipation of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.





The Indian businessman also met with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump's son Eric Trump.

Notably, other than Jain, the reception dinner was also attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani.





Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, was also among them, along with Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers and the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers projects, who is also in the US for Donald Trump's inauguration.





Kundan Spaces, based in Pune, is recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to quality in real estate development, having established a significant presence in the market over the past 45 years. Jain's participation in such a high-profile gathering underscores his influence and the firm's standing within the Indian business community.





ANI







