



The recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19, 2025, has prompted expressions of gratitude from Israeli officials towards India. Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, publicly thanked the Indian government for its "overwhelming support" during this critical period. In a video statement released by the Israeli embassy, Azar emphasized Israel's appreciation for India's backing of its right to self-defense following the prolonged conflict that began with the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israeli cities.





The ceasefire agreement is a significant development after 15 months of intense fighting, which has resulted in substantial casualties on both sides. Under this deal, Hamas is set to release 33 hostages over a six-week period in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The first phase of the ceasefire includes the return of three female hostages to Israel on the first day.





India's Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the ceasefire and expressed hope that it would lead to sustained humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. The situation remains delicate, with ongoing discussions about the long-term implications of the ceasefire and the need for further negotiations towards peace in the region.





