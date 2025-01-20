



Eric Garcetti, the outgoing U.S. Ambassador to India, recently bid farewell after completing his tenure as the 26th ambassador. In a heartfelt video message shared on social media, he reflected on the deep connections and experiences he forged during his time in India, which he described as his "second home".





Garcetti expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality he received from the Indian people, stating, "You've given me a second home, a family of friends, and memories that will last a lifetime". He highlighted significant moments from his travels across 28 states in India, such as floating past the Ghats at Varanasi, crossing living root bridges in Meghalaya, and cheering for the Indian cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.





Throughout his tenure, Garcetti emphasized the strengthening ties between the U.S. and India, noting collaborative efforts in vaccine distribution and technological advancements. He remarked on the mutual aspirations shared by both nations, stating that "the American and Indian dream are flip sides of the same coin".





In concluding his message, Garcetti quoted a famous line from Bollywood, saying, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!" ("The picture is not over yet, my friend"), signifying his optimism for the future of U.S.-India relations.





ANI







