



ISRO has recently achieved a significant milestone by dispatching the Crew Module for the inaugural uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan project, designated G1.





On January 21, 2025, the Liquid Propulsion systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1), after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system. The Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS) is a bi-propellant based Reaction Control System (RCS) and is meant for precise 3 axis control (Pitch, Yaw and Roll) of crew module.





The control will be initiated following separation of service module during the descent and re-entry phase until the deployment of parachute-based deceleration system. This system employs 12 Nos. of 100N thrusters, pressurisation system with high pressure gas bottles and the propellant feed system along with the associated fluid control components.





The Crew Module Up righting System (CMUS) designed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was also integrated to the module at LPSC. Subsequently, the Crew Module will undergo further integration operations including avionics package assembly, electrical harnessing and checks at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) before dispatching to U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bangalore for the final phase of integration of the Orbital Module.





ISRO











