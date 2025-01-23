



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with India during his visit to the United States for President Donald Trump's inauguration.





Jaishankar noted a "very high degree of trust" between the two nations and highlighted that the administration is prioritizing the relationship with India, which he described as evident from the special treatment he received as India's representative at the inaugural ceremony.





Jaishankar's discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Walz focused on various issues, including technology, defense, and energy cooperation. He expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-India relations, stating that the current administration is keen to build on the strong foundation laid by previous administrations.





The minister also pointed out that both sides are eager to enhance the activities of the Quad alliance, which includes India, the U.S., Japan, and Australia, aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





During his meetings, Jaishankar raised concerns regarding delays in visa processing that affect travel and business between the two countries. He reiterated India's stance on illegal immigration, emphasizing that India is open to facilitating the return of its citizens who are in the U.S. without proper documentation.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a positive outlook on U.S.-India relations under the Trump administration, highlighting mutual interests and a shared commitment to addressing regional challenges and enhancing strategic cooperation.





ANI







