The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a significant contract worth ₹2,960 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) intended for the Indian Navy. This agreement, finalized on January 16, 2025, in New Delhi, is viewed as a critical milestone in enhancing India's defence capabilities and promoting indigenous military technology under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.





Target Users: Indian Navy's Frontline Warships





MRSAMs are designed to engage multiple aerial targets at ranges up to 70 kilometers, providing defence against various threats including fighter aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles.





The MRSAM system is set to become a standard feature on numerous Indian naval vessels and is planned for integration into most future naval platforms. This capability significantly enhances the Navy's operational readiness and air defence mechanisms, reinforcing India's maritime security infrastructure.





The contract also emphasizes the government's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The missiles will be produced predominantly from indigenous components, contributing to local industries and generating approximately 3.5 lakh man days of employment across various sectors, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in defence production.





Background On MRSAM





The MRSAM system was developed collaboratively by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It has already been integrated into several naval platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and multiple destroyers. The successful testing of MRSAM from these ships has validated its effectiveness as both an air defence system and an anti-ship missile.





This contract not only marks a step towards bolstering India's defence capabilities but also aligns with broader goals of achieving strategic independence in military technology and reducing reliance on foreign imports.





