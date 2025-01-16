



The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This significant decision, announced on January 16, 2025, comes with a budget allocation of ₹3,984.86 crore and aims to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for upcoming space missions.





The new launch pad is designed to support the Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLVs) and will also serve as a backup for the existing Second Launch Pad (SLP), thereby increasing India's launch capacity for future human spaceflight missions and other scientific endeavours.





The project is expected to be completed within four years and will include essential facilities such as a jet deflector, launch tower, propellant storage, and systems for servicing liquid methane and cryogenic fuels.





This infrastructure will not only accommodate NGLVs but also the heavier Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) vehicles. According to Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new pad will significantly enhance launch frequencies and support ISRO's ambitious plans, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and a human lunar landing by 2040.





The TLP's design emphasizes adaptability and universality to meet future demands in space exploration. Currently, ISRO operates two launch pads: the First Launch Pad (FLP), established 30 years ago for smaller vehicles like PSLV and SSLV, and the SLP, which has been operational for nearly 20 years primarily for heavier rockets like GSLV and LVM3.





The introduction of a third launch pad is seen as a crucial step in bolstering India's space infrastructure and ensuring readiness for increased launch activities in the coming years.





