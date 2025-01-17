



INS Mumbai Makes a Port Call in Jakarta : On January 16, 2025, the Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, ahead of a visit by Indonesia's PM Minister Prabowo Subianto. This port call is significant as it underscores the strengthening defence ties between India and Indonesia, particularly in the maritime domain.





INS Mumbai is set to participate in Exercise La Perouse, a multinational naval exercise led by the French Navy, taking place from January 17 to 24. This exercise involves various friendly countries and aims to enhance interoperability among participating navies.





In conjunction with this visit, Indonesia is sending nearly 400 military personnel to participate in India's Republic Day parade, marking the largest contingent from any country in recent years. This move reflects the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations.





Additionally, there are ongoing discussions regarding Indonesia's request for a $450 million loan from India to purchase BrahMos missiles, highlighting Indonesia's commitment to modernizing its military capabilities under Subianto's leadership.





