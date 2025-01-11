



India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is set to embark on a diplomatic tour of the Philippines, Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia from January 14 to 21, 2025. This visit is significant as it marks the first ministerial-level engagement from India with some of these nations.





Highlights of the Visit





Philippines (January 14):





Margherita will meet with Philippine leadership.





He will pay floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Centre for Peace Education in Manila.





The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations, emphasizing the strengthening of ties between the two countries.





Palau (January 16):





He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr., marking his second term.





Discussions will focus on development projects undertaken by India in Palau, showcasing India's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.





Micronesia (January 18):





This will be the first-ever ministerial-level visit from India to Micronesia.





Margherita is expected to hold meetings with Micronesian leadership to further diplomatic relations.





Objectives of The Visit





The overarching goal of this tour aligns with India's Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific region. The visit aims to:





Strengthen bilateral relations with these Pacific Island nations.





Engage with local leadership and the Indian diaspora.





Participate in key diplomatic events, reinforcing India's commitment to regional partnerships.





This tour is part of a broader strategy following the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in May 2023, aiming to deepen India's engagement with Pacific Island Countries.





ANI







