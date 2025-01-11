



In a Historic First, Indian University Grows Spinach Tissue in Space: Amity University, Mumbai, has successfully grown spinach tissue in space, marking a significant milestone for India in astrobiology and space agriculture. This achievement occurred as part of the PSLV-C60 mission, which launched on December 30, 2024, and included the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) carrying 24 different experiments.





The experiment involved sending a callus derived from spinach (Spinacia Oleracea) into a microgravity environment. Researchers aimed to study how these plant cells behave under such conditions. The experiment was conducted using the Amity Plant Experimental Module in Space (APEMS), designed to simulate sunlight and nutrients using LED lights and a gel medium.





This research is crucial for understanding plant growth in space, which could have implications for future long-duration space missions. By studying how spinach cells respond to microgravity, scientists hope to gain insights into growing food in space, addressing nutritional needs for astronauts during extended missions.





The success of this experiment could pave the way for more extensive studies on food cultivation in space, contributing to India's ambitions for human spaceflight and potential missions involving the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035.





TOI







