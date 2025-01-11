



The Centre's wildlife panel has approved 11 defence infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh, specifically near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. This decision comes amid ongoing strategic concerns following a prolonged military standoff between India and China that began in May 2020 and concluded in October 2023.





The projects were discussed during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on December 21, 2024.





These projects are set to be developed within the Changthang High Altitude Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary and the Karakorum Nubra Shyok Wildlife Sanctuary, which are critical habitats for several endangered species, including the Tibetan antelope and snow leopard. Despite the approval, the Defence Ministry has been instructed to ensure minimal environmental impact and compliance with wildlife protection regulations.





So far, the Standing Committee has sanctioned a total of 107 proposals covering approximately 2,967.63 hectares in the Changthang sanctuary and 64 proposals encompassing around 24,625.52 hectares in the Karakorum sanctuary.





The focus remains on balancing national security needs with wildlife conservation efforts in these sensitive areas.





Agencies







