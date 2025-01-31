



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed satisfaction with his recent four-day visit to Japan, which aimed to attract investment to the state. During his tour, which took place from January 28 to 31, 2025, Yadav engaged in various activities including roadshows in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe, where he highlighted Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential and invited Japanese investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal.





Yadav emphasised the state's strong economic growth, noting that Madhya Pradesh's economy has tripled in the past decade, and he aims to double it again in the next five years. He also pointed out the state's successful export of $92.8 million worth of goods to Japan and expressed optimism about receiving significant investments from Japanese companies.





Feedback from Japanese investors has been positive, with Hideki Sho, Director General of JETRO Kobe, remarking on the strong message delivered by Yadav regarding the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav reported receiving offers from Japanese investors during his meetings and highlighted the cordial relations between India and Japan as a foundation for future collaborations.





In addition to business discussions, Yadav visited cultural sites such as the Sanjusangendo Temple in Kyoto and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Japan. He noted that both nations share a deep appreciation for hospitality and cultural ties, enhancing the potential for collaborative projects.





