



Serbian Ambassador to India, Sinisa Pavic, expressed optimism for 2025, highlighting the potential for successful cooperation between Serbia and India. During a recent statement, he emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in economic and cultural sectors. Pavic noted that both nations have a shared interest in enhancing their relationship, which has been historically strong.





Key Points From Ambassador Pavic's Statement:





Economic Cooperation: Pavic pointed out the significant opportunities for collaboration in various fields such as technology, agriculture, and tourism. He indicated that Serbia is eager to attract more Indian investments and increase trade exchanges.





Cultural Ties: The ambassador also mentioned the growing number of Indian tourists visiting Serbia, which reflects a burgeoning interest in cultural exchange between the two countries.





Political Relations: He reiterated Serbia's appreciation for India's principled stance on international issues, particularly regarding Kosovo, which has fostered mutual respect and understanding between the nations.





Ambassador Pavic's tenure has been marked by efforts to deepen these ties further, with a focus on exploring new avenues for collaboration as both countries look ahead to a productive year in 2025.





ANI











