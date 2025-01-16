



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump following a significant ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, which concluded a 15-month conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire agreement, which includes provisions for the release of hostages and a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, marks a pivotal moment in efforts to stabilise the region.





In his communications, Netanyahu thanked Biden for his leadership and support during the challenging negotiations. He noted that the deal was structured in phases, beginning with a complete ceasefire and the release of hostages, including Americans. Biden characterised the negotiations as among the toughest he has encountered, emphasizing the united pressure from both Israel and the United States on Hamas to reach this agreement.





Netanyahu also reached out to Trump, acknowledging his role in facilitating the release of hostages and ensuring that Gaza does not become a base for terrorism. Trump highlighted the significance of this deal as a reflection of his administration's past successes and expressed optimism about future achievements once he assumes office again.





The U.S. State Department echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, underscoring Trump's team's critical involvement in securing the truce. This bipartisan cooperation was seen as essential for advancing U.S. national interests and promoting peace in the region.





As part of the ceasefire deal, humanitarian aid is expected to flow into Gaza, which has been devastated by ongoing conflict, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement. The first phase of the agreement aims to halt fighting for six weeks while negotiations continue towards a more permanent resolution.





ANI







