Mukesh and Nita Ambani met with President-elect Donald Trump on January 19, 2025, just a day before his inauguration. The meeting took place during a private "candlelight dinner" in Washington, D.C., which was attended by a select group of approximately 100 guests, including notable figures like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest individuals in the world.





The power couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol, according to an official involved with planning the event.





During the dinner, the Ambanis congratulated Trump, expressing optimism for deeper India-U.S. relations and wishing him a transformative term in office. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, were among the few Indian entrepreneurs invited to this exclusive event.





The couple arrived in Washington on January 18 and are expected to have prominent seating at the inauguration ceremony on January 20, which will also host influential billionaires, politicians, and foreign dignitaries. Their attendance underscores their close ties with the Trump family; Mukesh Ambani has previously engaged with Trump during various events, including Ivanka Trump's visit to India in 2017.





In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.





ANI







