



Nitin Gadkari, India's Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, engaged in discussions with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam regarding sustainable aviation fuel and green hydrogen. This meeting highlights India's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and its collaboration with Singapore in this sector.





Both leaders emphasized the importance of SAF in reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector. They explored potential partnerships to enhance the production and use of SAF.





The conversation also focused on green hydrogen as a clean energy source, which is pivotal for achieving energy transition goals. The leaders discussed strategies for developing infrastructure and technology to promote green hydrogen initiatives.





This dialogue reflects a growing trend among nations to prioritize sustainability in energy production and transportation, aiming to combat climate change effectively.





ANI







