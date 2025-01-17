Thousands across Gaza celebrate ceasefire deal



Israel has postponed a crucial cabinet vote on a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, originally scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2025. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited last-minute disputes with Hamas as the reason for the delay, claiming that the group is attempting to alter the terms of the deal, which Hamas has denied.





Netanyahu accused Hamas of "reneging" on parts of the agreement, asserting that the cabinet would not convene until Hamas agrees to all elements of the deal. This includes a commitment to release hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.





Senior Hamas officials have rejected Israel's allegations, stating that they remain committed to the ceasefire agreement as mediated by Qatar and other parties. They have indicated that any changes sought are minor and pertain to the prisoner release list.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence that the ceasefire would commence as planned on Sunday, despite the current delays. He acknowledged that such setbacks are common in complex negotiations.





The delay comes amid continued Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in significant casualties. Recent reports indicate at least 80 individuals were killed overnight due to these strikes.





Netanyahu faces pressure from right-wing factions within his coalition government, who oppose concessions to Hamas. Some ministers have threatened to withdraw support if the ceasefire deal is approved, complicating Netanyahu's position further.





The situation remains fluid as both sides navigate the complexities of this fragile ceasefire agreement. While there is hope for a resolution that would allow for humanitarian aid and the return of hostages, ongoing military actions and political tensions could hinder progress. The Israeli cabinet is expected to reconvene soon, possibly on Friday, to address the agreement if conditions are met.





