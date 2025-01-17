



India and the Czech Republic recently conducted their 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on January 15, 2025, in New Delhi. The discussions were co-chaired by M. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary for Central Europe from India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Katerina Sequensova, Director General for Non-European Countries from the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The consultations focused on the progress in political relations, including high-level visits and exchanges, as well as trade and investment opportunities.





Significant emphasis was placed on collaboration in science and technology, defence partnerships, and enhancing people-to-people contacts, particularly through student mobility.





Both countries exchanged views on various regional and global matters of mutual interest, reflecting their commitment to a comprehensive bilateral relationship.





During these talks, it was agreed that the next round of consultations will take place in Prague at a mutually convenient time. This meeting follows a decision made during the Czech Prime Minister's visit to India in January 2024 to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership on Innovation.





Diplomatic relations were established with Czechoslovakia on November 18, 1947. After the dissolution of Czechoslovakia on 1 January 1993, India immediately recognised the Czech Republic.





The ongoing dialogue underscores the close and friendly ties between India and the Czech Republic, with both nations looking to strengthen their cooperation across multiple sectors.





