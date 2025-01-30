



A tragic mid-air collision occurred on January 29, 2025, when an American Airlines regional jet, carrying 64 people, collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. Both aircraft crashed into the icy waters of the Potomac River around 9 PM EST, leading to a massive search and rescue operation involving over 300 emergency responders.





As of early January 30, authorities have confirmed that there are no survivors expected from the incident. Reports indicate that at least 30 bodies have been recovered from the river, but no survivors have been found yet. The American Airlines flight, designated Flight 5342, was en route from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching the airport when the collision occurred. The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission with three soldiers onboard, all of whom are also confirmed dead.





The crash has drawn significant attention due to its severity; it marks the first major commercial airline accident since 2009. In response to the incident, Reagan National Airport has suspended all operations and diverted approximately 19 flights to nearby Dulles International Airport. The search efforts are complicated by harsh weather conditions and low visibility in the river.





Among those aboard the American Airlines flight were members of the U.S. figure skating community returning from a national championship event. Notably, two Russian figure skaters, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were reported to be on the flight.





