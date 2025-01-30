



A recent conference in London, held on January 29, 2025, focused on the severe human rights violations occurring in Sindh and Balochistan, Pakistan. Organized by the Asian Human Rights Forum (AHRF) in collaboration with the World Sindh Congress (WSC) and the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), the event aimed to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of oppressed communities in these regions.





British MP Bob Blackman, who hosted the conference, emphasized the need for a thorough review of Pakistan's human rights record. He urged that foreign aid to Pakistan should support its citizens rather than contribute to oppression.





Speakers at the conference highlighted systematic abuses, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings attributed to Pakistani security forces. Activists and community leaders shared testimonies about the dire conditions faced by individuals in Balochistan, where many have been subjected to torture and killings under a "kill and dump" policy.





The conference underscored the necessity for international pressure on Pakistan to uphold human rights. Participants called for coordinated efforts from global governments to ensure accountability for human rights violations and to protect civil society organizations operating in Pakistan.





Hidayatullah Bhutto from WSC discussed how military control over agricultural lands in Sindh has led to significant resource deprivation for local populations. The exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources, coupled with a lack of basic services like healthcare and education, was also a focal point of discussion.





The event concluded with a strong call for ongoing dialogue and action to secure human rights for the people of Sindh and Balochistan. The need for increased advocacy and international collaboration was emphasised as essential steps toward addressing these pressing issues.





This conference reflects a growing concern among international observers regarding the human rights situation in Pakistan, particularly in marginalized regions like Sindh and Balochistan.







