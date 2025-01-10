



Oman's Minister of Commerce, Qais bin Mohammad Al Yousef, recently commended India for its remarkable economic growth and transformation over the past two decades.





In a statement made on January 9, 2025, he highlighted India's impressive advancements, noting that the country has undergone significant economic changes since the early 2000s.





Al Yousef emphasized that India's journey reflects a successful model of development, showcasing resilience and innovation in various sectors.





His remarks were made during discussions that underscored the strengthening ties between Oman and India, particularly in the realms of trade and investment.





The Minister expressed optimism about future collaborations between the two nations, which are poised to benefit from each other's economic strategies and growth trajectories.





ANI







